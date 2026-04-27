Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $28.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,708 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock worth $33,261,418 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.2%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $928.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $868.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $863.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $273.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.45 and a 12 month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Weiss Ratings raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $922.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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