Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 482.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,908 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citic Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NVDA opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.85 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $5.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $204.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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