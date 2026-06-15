Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.20 Million Stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII - Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,435 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.26% of G-III Apparel Group worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIII. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 80,197 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,076 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,445 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIII opened at $35.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 4.34%.The business had revenue of $535.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $529.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. G-III Apparel Group's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. G-III Apparel Group's payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women's and men's apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies' apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company's product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

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