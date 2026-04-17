Lbp Am Sa Buys 35,426 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.31% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 43,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Invested Advisors grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Invested Advisors now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 54,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,138 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $5,272,433.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,031.50. The trade was a 93.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:HASI opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $40.74.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 46.08%.The business had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HASI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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