Lbp Am Sa Has $84.59 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Lbp Am Sa boosted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,681 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.0% of Lbp Am Sa's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $84,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stryker agreed to acquire Amplitude Vascular Systems to add next‑generation IVL technology, expanding its peripheral vascular offerings and potentially accelerating addressable market growth in arterial disease — a strategic tuck‑in that investors generally view as growth‑accretive. Stryker to Acquire AVS (Zacks)

Stryker agreed to acquire Amplitude Vascular Systems to add next‑generation IVL technology, expanding its peripheral vascular offerings and potentially accelerating addressable market growth in arterial disease — a strategic tuck‑in that investors generally view as growth‑accretive. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $397 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence in Stryker's growth and supporting upside expectations for the stock. BTIG Buy Reaffirmed

BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $397 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence in Stryker's growth and supporting upside expectations for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Stryker with an outperform/recommendation, adding another supportive institutional view that may help underpin the stock over time. Leerink Initiates Coverage (MSN)

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Stryker with an outperform/recommendation, adding another supportive institutional view that may help underpin the stock over time. Neutral Sentiment: A separate initiation notice was posted by AmericanBankingNews; initiation increases institutional coverage and liquidity but its immediate directional impact depends on the report's stance and investor reaction. Leerink Initiates Coverage (AmericanBankingNews)

A separate initiation notice was posted by AmericanBankingNews; initiation increases institutional coverage and liquidity but its immediate directional impact depends on the report's stance and investor reaction. Negative Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target from $395 to $380 and moved to a "hold" rating, reducing the implied upside and contributing to near‑term selling pressure as some investors mark positions to the lower PT. Truist Lowers Price Target (Benzinga)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $397.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $421.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $341.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $319.32 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business's fifty day moving average is $353.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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