Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $224,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,365,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 37,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,454,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,523,175. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $274.95 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $287.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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