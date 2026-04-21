Ledyard National Bank Has $30.29 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,779 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of Ledyard National Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank's holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $4,338,397,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605,785 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,333,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874,381 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23,402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 6,118,547 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,487,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,221,115 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,755,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,434 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $337.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.09 and a 200-day moving average of $302.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company's stock.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets signal bullish expectations around Google Cloud and AI monetization: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $395 and KeyCorp lifted its target to $380, citing momentum into Cloud Next. Cantor Fitzgerald price target raise KeyCorp target lift

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets signal bullish expectations around Google Cloud and AI monetization: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $395 and KeyCorp lifted its target to $380, citing momentum into Cloud Next. Positive Sentiment: Google is expanding its TPU/AI-inference push and getting growing demand from big AI customers (Anthropic, Meta). That strengthens cloud differentiation and potential high-margin hardware/service revenues. Google expands TPU push

Google is expanding its TPU/AI-inference push and getting growing demand from big AI customers (Anthropic, Meta). That strengthens cloud differentiation and potential high-margin hardware/service revenues. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Google is in talks with Marvell to develop inference-focused AI chips point to verticalization of Google's AI stack (could reduce reliance on external suppliers and improve cloud differentiation). These reports lifted chip names and echo the TPU push. Reuters: Marvell-Google talks

Reports that Google is in talks with Marvell to develop inference-focused AI chips point to verticalization of Google's AI stack (could reduce reliance on external suppliers and improve cloud differentiation). These reports lifted chip names and echo the TPU push. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage and trade commentary highlight heavy investor attention and short-term volatility around GOOGL (Zacks pieces noting larger-than-market moves); useful for traders but not necessarily directional for fundamentals. Zacks: Why GOOGL dipped

Some coverage and trade commentary highlight heavy investor attention and short-term volatility around GOOGL (Zacks pieces noting larger-than-market moves); useful for traders but not necessarily directional for fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Initial Marvell gains were pared after analysts disputed the scope/timing of any Google deal, introducing uncertainty about the immediate impact and which vendors will benefit. Marvell gains pared

Initial Marvell gains were pared after analysts disputed the scope/timing of any Google deal, introducing uncertainty about the immediate impact and which vendors will benefit. Negative Sentiment: eMarketer projects Meta will overtake Google in digital ad revenue this year — a red flag for Google’s core ad growth narrative and a potential headwind for revenue expectations. eMarketer: Meta set to surpass Google

eMarketer projects Meta will overtake Google in digital ad revenue this year — a red flag for Google’s core ad growth narrative and a potential headwind for revenue expectations. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern about rising AI-related spending (reports that Alphabet will materially increase AI investment) can pressure near-term margins even as it supports long-term growth—this likely contributed to today's pullback after a strong April rally. Fool on AI spending concerns

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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