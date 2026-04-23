Ledyard National Bank Sells 3,289 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,772 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Provident Living Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big AI/AWS headline — Amazon agreed to deepen its Anthropic partnership (another $5B now; up to $25B possible) and Anthropic committed to more than $100B of AWS spend over the next decade, which materially lifts long‑term demand for AWS, Trainium chips and AI infrastructure. Investopedia: Amazon Anthropic deal

Big AI/AWS headline — Amazon agreed to deepen its Anthropic partnership (another $5B now; up to $25B possible) and Anthropic committed to more than $100B of AWS spend over the next decade, which materially lifts long‑term demand for AWS, Trainium chips and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum — Multiple firms (KeyBanc, BofA, Cantor Fitzgerald and others) raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight calls citing accelerating AWS/AI monetization and Amazon’s product roadmap, supporting near‑term upside into earnings. Blockonomi: KeyBanc price target

Analyst momentum — Multiple firms (KeyBanc, BofA, Cantor Fitzgerald and others) raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight calls citing accelerating AWS/AI monetization and Amazon’s product roadmap, supporting near‑term upside into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Healthcare expansion — Amazon launched a nationwide GLP‑1 weight‑loss program through One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy, which could create recurring prescription and pharmacy revenue, broaden services and pressure incumbents’ pricing. This diversification is viewed positively by investors. CNBC: Amazon GLP-1 program

Healthcare expansion — Amazon launched a nationwide GLP‑1 weight‑loss program through One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy, which could create recurring prescription and pharmacy revenue, broaden services and pressure incumbents’ pricing. This diversification is viewed positively by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity — CEO Andy Jassy sold 31,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed filing); size is small versus his holdings and consistent with routine diversification rather than a warning on fundamentals. SEC Form 4: Jassy sale

Insider activity — CEO Andy Jassy sold 31,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed filing); size is small versus his holdings and consistent with routine diversification rather than a warning on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Sustainability/ops note — Amazon will deploy 75 electric heavy‑duty trucks with Einride for U.S. freight routes; modest operational and ESG benefit but limited near‑term revenue impact. Reuters: Einride electric trucks

Sustainability/ops note — Amazon will deploy 75 electric heavy‑duty trucks with Einride for U.S. freight routes; modest operational and ESG benefit but limited near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Antitrust/legal risk — California’s Attorney General released filings alleging Amazon pressured vendors to raise prices at rivals, renewing scrutiny that could lead to fines, remedies or operational constraints if cases advance. This raises regulatory uncertainty for retail operations. Reuters: California price‑fixing allegations

Antitrust/legal risk — California’s Attorney General released filings alleging Amazon pressured vendors to raise prices at rivals, renewing scrutiny that could lead to fines, remedies or operational constraints if cases advance. This raises regulatory uncertainty for retail operations. Negative Sentiment: Profitability/capex concerns — Analysts praise revenue visibility from Anthropic but warn the huge AI investment cycle (chips, data centers, Trainium scale) increases capital and operating intensity and could pressure margins and free cash flow in the near term. Proactive Investors: AI capex and profitability debate

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. New Street Research decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $255.36 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $216.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.75. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.85 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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