Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,702 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 22,840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Lowe's Companies worth $76,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,306,162 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,898,992,000 after purchasing an additional 329,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,291,867,000 after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,716,467,000 after buying an additional 103,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,830,373 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,213,921,000 after buying an additional 240,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,294,776 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,079,320,000 after buying an additional 463,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $244.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $210.33 and a one year high of $293.06. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $253.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.75.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Evercore dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.24.

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Trending Headlines about Lowe's Companies

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Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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