Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,450 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $132,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 31,490 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,146,000 after buying an additional 114,618 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,840,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE PM opened at $184.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $193.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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