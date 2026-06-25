Macy's, Inc. $M Shares Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 1,236.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,513 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial's holdings in Macy's were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy's during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy's by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy's by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy's by 7,265.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy's in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Macy's from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $20.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

Macy's Price Performance

M opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.48. Macy's, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.Macy's's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1915 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Macy's news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $179,379.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 108,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,503.36. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 50,044 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $896,788.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,705,374.72. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 111,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,945 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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