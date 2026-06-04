Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,095 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,095 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 21,453 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 364,357 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $67,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82,160 shares in the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palo Alto Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto Networks reported fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue above expectations, with EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79-$0.81 estimated and revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, while sales rose 31.1% year over year. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks reported fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue above expectations, with EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79-$0.81 estimated and revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, while sales rose 31.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2026 and Q4 guidance well above Wall Street estimates, signaling stronger demand and improving profitability outlooks. Article Title

The company raised FY2026 and Q4 guidance well above Wall Street estimates, signaling stronger demand and improving profitability outlooks. Positive Sentiment: CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving a surge in customer engagement and meeting requests, reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for PANW. Article Title

CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving a surge in customer engagement and meeting requests, reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for PANW. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup, Wedbush, BNP Paribas Exane, Stifel, Berenberg, Truist, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, RBC, Oppenheimer, and others raised price targets, with several also reiterating buy or outperform ratings, adding momentum to the stock. Article Title

Citigroup, Wedbush, BNP Paribas Exane, Stifel, Berenberg, Truist, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, RBC, Oppenheimer, and others raised price targets, with several also reiterating buy or outperform ratings, adding momentum to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One insider filing showed CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares, which is minor versus the company’s overall market value but may slightly weigh on sentiment. Article Title

One insider filing showed CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares, which is minor versus the company’s overall market value but may slightly weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, some coverage noted the stock slipped intraday as investors focused on acquisition-driven growth and broader market pressure rather than the strong fundamentals. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 22,684 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $3,729,476.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,631,525. This trade represents a 30.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 68,085 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,434,276.78. This trade represents a 24.73% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,760 shares of company stock worth $21,660,063. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of PANW opened at $280.43 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $228.83 billion, a PE ratio of 229.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Arete Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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