Marsico Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,862 Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,862 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $8,992,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 231.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $476.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $452.00 and a 12 month high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Weiss Ratings cut Ulta Beauty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $741.00 to $652.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $644.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,128.07. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

See Also

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