Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Holdings in Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC $CMCL

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.52% of Caledonia Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 65.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company's stock.

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Caledonia Mining Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $26.19 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $505.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.90 million. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 21.90%.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Caledonia Mining's dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Caledonia Mining Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC is a UK‐domiciled gold producer listed on the NYSE American under the ticker CMCL and on the London AIM market. The company's flagship asset is the Blanket gold mine, located near Gwanda in southwestern Zimbabwe. Blanket is a conventional underground and surface gold operation that includes a carbon‐in‐leach processing plant and tailings retreatment facilities, providing a structurally diverse resource base and established production infrastructure.

Caledonia acquired the Blanket mine in 2004, adding to its long operating history that traces back to the early 20th century.

See Also

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