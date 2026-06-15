Maven Securities LTD Buys Shares of 126,524 The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 126,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.11% of RealReal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,991,000 after purchasing an additional 406,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,746,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 111,677 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,628,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 162,804 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 652.5% in the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,599,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,624,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Roth Mkm set a $17.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RealReal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

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Insider Activity at RealReal

In other news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 21,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $195,942.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 530,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,753. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 17,353 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $160,515.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 605,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,894.50. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,415 shares of company stock worth $2,022,402. Insiders own 2.66% of the company's stock.

RealReal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $10.28 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.72.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc NASDAQ: REAL operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal's business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

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