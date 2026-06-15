Medina Value Partners LLC Has $9.55 Million Stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Medina Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII - Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,736 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 352,354 shares during the period. G-III Apparel Group makes up about 2.2% of Medina Value Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Medina Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.78% of G-III Apparel Group worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 110,435 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,607 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 251,502 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 732,462 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 78,706 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $35.28 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $535.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $529.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. G-III Apparel Group's revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. G-III Apparel Group's payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women's and men's apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies' apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company's product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

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