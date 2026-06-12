Meiji Yasuda America Inc Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Meiji Yasuda America Inc purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

More Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. BTIG Remains Bullish On Boston Scientific (BSX); Check Out What It Says About The Stock

BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone.

Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results.

Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations.

Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Boston Scientific Stock (BSX) Opinions on Recent Stock Decline

The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: A recent market update showed BSX declined again in the latest session, reinforcing the bearish momentum that has followed the guidance-related selloff. Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here