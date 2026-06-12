Meiji Yasuda America Inc Takes $6.97 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,966,000. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.6% of Meiji Yasuda America Inc's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after buying an additional 12,227,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,407,000 after buying an additional 11,013,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock worth $21,230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock worth $362,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $180.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $172.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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