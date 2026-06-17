Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 40,447 Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,447 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total transaction of $10,415,989.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,559,646.96. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,469,000. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock valued at $338,603,196. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $192.65 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.57 and a 200 day moving average of $144.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.24.

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About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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