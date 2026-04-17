Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,591 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 198,252 shares during the period. Qualcomm makes up about 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Qualcomm worth $205,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its stake in Qualcomm by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after buying an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,642,657,000 after acquiring an additional 220,209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,207,183 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,531,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Trading Up 1.1%

Qualcomm stock opened at $134.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.67.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Qualcomm to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $161.73.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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