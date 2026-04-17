Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 261,933 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.4% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Tesla worth $867,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla Stock Down 0.8%

TSLA opened at $388.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 360.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.79 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. DZ Bank restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. CICC Research upped their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research cut Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.61.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here