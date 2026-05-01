Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,919 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $21,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $85.95 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $80.15 and a 52 week high of $109.36. The company's 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on FWONK

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

Further Reading

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