Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 4,318 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,489 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Autodesk worth $54,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $268,649,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Autodesk by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 918,010 shares of the software company's stock valued at $291,624,000 after acquiring an additional 702,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,768 shares of the software company's stock valued at $289,324,000 after acquiring an additional 604,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,125,988,000 after purchasing an additional 564,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 51,159.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 512,596 shares of the software company's stock valued at $162,836,000 after purchasing an additional 511,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $373.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.93.

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Autodesk Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $234.85 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $240.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.10 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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