Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $20.46 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,656 shares of the technology retailer's stock after selling 68,479 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Best Buy worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 11,356 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $727,011.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,922,113.68. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 8,049 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $515,296.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 102,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,869.38. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 77,247 shares of company stock worth $4,945,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.11. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 2.56%.Best Buy's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Best Buy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

Further Reading

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