Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $32,124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $467.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $107.67 and a one year high of $481.41. The company's fifty day moving average is $297.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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