Modus Advisors LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0%

UNH opened at $400.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $404.15. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $348.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group to Buy and raised its price target to $450 , citing improving medical cost trends and a better risk/reward setup heading into earnings. Article link

Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group to and raised its price target to , citing improving medical cost trends and a better risk/reward setup heading into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley also lifted its price target on UNH to $453 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing the view that sentiment is improving. Article link

Morgan Stanley also lifted its price target on to and kept an rating, reinforcing the view that sentiment is improving. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth raised its quarterly dividend by 5% to $2.32 per share , extending its long streak of annual dividend increases and signaling financial strength. Article link

UnitedHealth raised its quarterly dividend by to , extending its long streak of annual dividend increases and signaling financial strength. Positive Sentiment: Healthcare stocks, including UnitedHealth, are benefiting from a broader sector rebound as investors seek defensive stability and rotate out of more volatile areas of the market. Article link

Healthcare stocks, including UnitedHealth, are benefiting from a broader sector rebound as investors seek defensive stability and rotate out of more volatile areas of the market. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage notes that UNH has already recovered sharply year to date, outpacing the broader market and its industry peer group. Article link

Recent coverage notes that has already recovered sharply year to date, outpacing the broader market and its industry peer group. Negative Sentiment: Some articles continue to highlight ongoing concerns around rising medical costs, managed-care scrutiny, and the stock’s earlier challenges, which could limit upside if operating trends worsen. Article link

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here