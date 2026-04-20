Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.61.

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Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.62 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $389.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.47. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $222.79 and a one year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 370.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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