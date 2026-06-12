Mosley Wealth Management Takes Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ASML by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $959,180,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 314.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML Stock Up 9.5%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,899.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,529.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,365.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,903.50. The stock has a market cap of $747.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about ASML

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morningstar cut shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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