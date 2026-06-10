Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,503 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $16,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Amgen by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,881 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,641 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $354.12.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $344.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $341.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.52. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.83 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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