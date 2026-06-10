Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 5,130 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,760 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Twilio were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,128 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.40.

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Twilio Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of TWLO opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 319.79, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $238.48. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $169.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,166,800. The trade was a 61.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,780.91. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,805,779 shares of company stock valued at $338,603,196 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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