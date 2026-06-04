Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,572,574 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263,728 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,572,574 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $56,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T to “Perform” , citing rising competitive risk from SpaceX’s satellite broadband ambitions and potential pressure from Amazon Leo . Analysts warned that investors may be underestimating the threat to AT&T’s fiber and internet growth outlook. Article Title

Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T to , citing rising competitive risk from and potential pressure from . Analysts warned that investors may be underestimating the threat to AT&T’s fiber and internet growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also focused on AT&T’s fiber spending and whether heavy investment will weigh on free cash flow and dividend coverage in the near term, which is adding to caution around the stock. Article Title

Investors are also focused on AT&T’s and whether heavy investment will weigh on and in the near term, which is adding to caution around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T announced a simplified home fiber pricing structure , aiming to make its internet plans easier to understand and potentially more attractive to bundled wireless customers. The move could help sales, but it also highlights continued competition on pricing. Article Title

AT&T announced a , aiming to make its internet plans easier to understand and potentially more attractive to bundled wireless customers. The move could help sales, but it also highlights continued competition on pricing. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T also announced a new Disney/Pixar “Toy Story 5” campaign and an expanded connected-car collaboration with LiveOne and Cisco. These developments support brand and ecosystem expansion, but they are not likely the main drivers of the stock today. Article Title Article Title

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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