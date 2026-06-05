Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Buys 125,310 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 125,310 shares during the quarter. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up about 3.6% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.10% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $43,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,050,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $441,610,000 after purchasing an additional 61,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,236,202 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 91,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,406,564 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,810 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $92,572,000 after purchasing an additional 54,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,456 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $81,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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