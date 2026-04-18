Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 570,712 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.80% of Motorola Solutions worth $513,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Truist Financial began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $502.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $441.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $453.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This trade represents a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total value of $23,404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,078,401.03. The trade was a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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