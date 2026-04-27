Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 531,310 Samsara Inc. $IOT

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 531,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,835,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Samsara as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Samsara by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company's stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Samsara by 2,444.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Samsara by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,860 shares of the company's stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,496.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.Samsara's revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Samsara from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Samsara from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.18.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $167,911.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 190,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,111.32. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,480 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $64,529.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 114,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,972,993.16. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,168,992 shares of company stock valued at $59,691,733 in the last three months. 46.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

See Also

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