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Norges Bank Takes $156.74 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
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Key Points

  • Norges Bank disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in HubSpot, buying 390,588 shares worth about $156.74 million, which equals roughly 0.75% of the company.
  • HubSpot remains heavily owned by institutions, with hedge funds and other investors making recent moves in the stock and institutional ownership standing at 90.39%.
  • Despite recent pressure on the shares, HubSpot posted better-than-expected Q1 results with EPS of $2.72 on revenue of $881 million, while analysts still mostly rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $311.
  • Interested in HubSpot? Here are five stocks we like better.

Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 390,588 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $156,743,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.75% of HubSpot as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $234,946,698. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total value of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,850,458.20. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and have sold 26,207 shares valued at $6,233,049. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $335.00 target price on HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HubSpot from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.00.

View Our Latest Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Trading Down 7.6%

NYSE HUBS opened at $222.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.25 and a 12 month high of $611.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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