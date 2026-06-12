Nuveen LLC Sells 86,287 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Nuveen LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,903 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 86,287 shares during the quarter. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Amgen worth $643,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 125,333 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $41,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,753 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $354.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Key Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $354.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $340.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.83 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here