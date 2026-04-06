Nvwm LLC Acquires 48,634 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 932.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,849 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 48,634 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of Nvwm LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $98.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $416.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Huber Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Netflix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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