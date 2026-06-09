O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,083 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $33,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

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ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,749.04 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,779.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,499.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,348.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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