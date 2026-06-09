O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,888 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $403.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.44. The stock has a market cap of $196.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,594 shares of company stock worth $38,873,292. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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