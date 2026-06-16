Occam Crest Management LP Buys 6,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Occam Crest Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,000 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 3.8% of Occam Crest Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Occam Crest Management LP's holdings in Twilio were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company's stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,128 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $203.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company's 50 day moving average price is $175.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.73.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.24.

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Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total transaction of $10,415,989.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,559,646.96. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,166,800. This trade represents a 61.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock worth $338,603,196 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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