Ogborne Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Ogborne Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 595,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,257,000. Amer Sports accounts for about 7.0% of Ogborne Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ogborne Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Amer Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Amer Sports by 484.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 5,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $7,657,331.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 215,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,331.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $465,731.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 149,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,336,624.02. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 860,705 shares of company stock worth $30,156,939 in the last 90 days.

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amer Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AS

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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