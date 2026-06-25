OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $58.69 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 756,453 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $58,693,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of OP Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $471.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here