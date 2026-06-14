O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners cut its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,158 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 42,677 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,804 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $211,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,568 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $153,650,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ORLY opened at $91.02 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock's 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

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