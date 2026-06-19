Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,990,323 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,993,793 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,990,323 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of AT&T worth $422,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of T opened at $22.02 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.21. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber received strong validation from Opensignal, earning 107 wins in home internet performance categories and beating the nearest competitor by nearly 2-to-1. That supports the company’s broadband strategy and may help reinforce the growth case for fiber expansion. Article Title

AT&T Fiber received strong validation from Opensignal, earning 107 wins in home internet performance categories and beating the nearest competitor by nearly 2-to-1. That supports the company’s broadband strategy and may help reinforce the growth case for fiber expansion. Positive Sentiment: AT&T also received a favorable broker sentiment update, with an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation from analysts, which can help support valuation. Article Title

AT&T also received a favorable broker sentiment update, with an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation from analysts, which can help support valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced a planned CFO transition, with Pascal Desroches set to retire and Jennifer Biry named as his successor. Investors are likely viewing this as orderly succession, but it still adds a layer of uncertainty while AT&T works through an important finance leadership change. Article Title

The company announced a planned CFO transition, with Pascal Desroches set to retire and Jennifer Biry named as his successor. Investors are likely viewing this as orderly succession, but it still adds a layer of uncertainty while AT&T works through an important finance leadership change. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage framed AT&T as a stock under review following the CFO news and broader telecom weakness, but the reporting did not point to a new fundamental deterioration in operations. Article Title

Some coverage framed AT&T as a stock under review following the CFO news and broader telecom weakness, but the reporting did not point to a new fundamental deterioration in operations. Negative Sentiment: California regulators asked a court and the FCC to reject AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers. That regulatory pushback could slow AT&T’s network modernization plans and adds policy risk. Article Title

California regulators asked a court and the FCC to reject AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers. That regulatory pushback could slow AT&T’s network modernization plans and adds policy risk. Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary also points to AT&T being weighed down by rate sensitivity, leverage concerns, and competitive risks in telecom, which can pressure the stock even when company-specific results are solid. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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