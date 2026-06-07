Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,863 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,659,000 after buying an additional 310,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.92 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.91 billion, a PE ratio of 152.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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