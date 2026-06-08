Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Position Boosted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 148.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $168.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 72,076 shares of company stock worth $17,930,587 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $272.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a PE ratio of 222.99, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $205.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with multiple firms raising price targets after earnings, including targets of $207 to $360 and several firms reiterating positive forecasts for PANW. HSBC adjusts price target on Palo Alto Networks

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with multiple firms raising price targets after earnings, including targets of $207 to $360 and several firms reiterating positive forecasts for PANW. Positive Sentiment: FBN Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from “outperform” to “strong-buy,” adding to the bullish analyst backdrop. FBN Securities upgrade

FBN Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from “outperform” to “strong-buy,” adding to the bullish analyst backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that PANW’s strong AI security narrative and recent earnings beat have kept the long-term story intact, even as the stock has cooled after its sharp rally. Barron's on Palo Alto Networks rally

Several articles note that PANW’s strong AI security narrative and recent earnings beat have kept the long-term story intact, even as the stock has cooled after its sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity peers, especially CrowdStrike, sold off after earnings, and that weakness spilled over to PANW as investors demanded clearer proof of AI monetization and more room for upside after the rally. CrowdStrike sinks, weighing on Palo Alto Networks

Cybersecurity peers, especially CrowdStrike, sold off after earnings, and that weakness spilled over to PANW as investors demanded clearer proof of AI monetization and more room for upside after the rally. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues PANW’s stock has run too far too fast, suggesting valuation concerns and profit-taking are pressuring shares despite solid fundamentals. Seeking Alpha on Palo Alto Networks valuation

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here