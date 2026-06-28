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Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
June 28, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its Palantir stake by 107.2% in the first quarter, buying an additional 40,342 shares. The firm now holds 77,968 shares valued at about $11.4 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also made changes to their Palantir holdings, and 45.65% of the stock is now owned by institutions and hedge funds. This suggests continued heavy interest from professional investors.
  • Analysts remain mixed on PLTR: the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $192.76. Recent insider sales by CEO Alex Karp and others were disclosed as tax-withholding transactions tied to equity awards.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Palantir Technologies.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 107.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,968 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,342 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $112.93 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average of $150.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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