Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY - Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,777 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Paylocity worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Paylocity by 363.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paylocity by 88.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 282 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company's stock.

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Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $131.25. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.99 and a 12-month high of $201.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCTY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $146.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCTY

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity NASDAQ: PCTY is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company's integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

Further Reading

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