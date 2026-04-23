Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 4.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 515.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $422.65 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $337.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $423.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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