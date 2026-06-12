Peterson Wealth Services Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 2,004.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,356 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 72,727 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 3.5% of Peterson Wealth Services' portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

PLTR stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.68 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $314.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business's 50-day moving average is $139.91 and its 200 day moving average is $153.94.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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